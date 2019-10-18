GLENDALE — Days Creek dominated Glendale in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man football game on Friday night at Leckel Field, winning 60-6.
Jackson Williams rushed for 144 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns and returned an interception 49 yards for a score for the Wolves (6-1, 3-1 SD2W), who remained in second place behind Camas Valley in the league standings. Cauy Jackson added 43 yards rushing and one TD and caught three balls for 33 yards and one score.
Gerritt Wentland completed 5 of 6 passes for 58 yards and one TD and added a 45-yard scoring run. The Wolves got strong defensive games from linebacker Zane DeGroot (nine tackles), middle linebacker Jackson (11 tackles) and freshman end Keith Gaskell (four tackles, two sacks). Gaskell also returned a kickoff 55 yards for a score.
The Pirates (3-4, 2-2) scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 45-yard pass from Darrion Jefferson to David Lovaglio.
"The defense played awesome and the running game worked well," D.C. coach David Hunt said.
Days Creek can clinch second in the league with a win at Butte Falls (5-1, 3-1) next Saturday.
Days Creek;22;16;14;8;—;60
Glendale;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
DC — Jackson 22 pass from Wentland (J. Williams run)
DC — J. Williams 20 run (J. Williams run)
DC — Wentland 45 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
DC — Jackson 7 run (Jackson pass from Wentland)
DC — TD run (R. Williams run)
G — Lovaglio 45 pass from Jefferson (pass failed)
Third Quarter
DC — J. Williams 39 run (run failed)
DC — Gaskell 55 kickoff return (J. Williams run)
Fourth Quarter
DC — J. Williams 49 interception return (Grimes run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.