DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek football team took a 40-point lead before settling for a 40-6 win over Riddle on Friday in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man game.
Jackson Williams ran for four touchdowns and passed for another for the Wolves (4-1, 1-1 SD2W), who led 28-0 at halftime. Williams finished with 128 yards rushing on 12 carries and Cauy Jackson added 41 yards on nine attempts, including a 5-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Justin Jenks had a 7-yard TD run for the Irish (1-4, 0-2). Outside linebacker Zane DeGroot led the D.C. defense with 12 tackles, Jackson made eight tackles and two interceptions from his middle linebacker position and end Keith Gaskell was in on eight stops and made a fumble recovery.
The Wolves lost senior guard/linebacker Seth Leodoro to an ankle injury.
"We played really sound defense today," Days Creek coach David Hunt said. "I don't think we gave up 100 yards."
Days Creek will host Myrtle Point next Friday and Riddle is at home against No. 4 Camas Valley.
Riddle;0;0;0;6;—;6
D. Creek;20;8;6;6;—;40
First Quarter
DC — J. Williams 22 run (pass failed)
DC — Jackson 5 run (run failed)
DC — J. Williams 6 run (Williams run)
Second Quarter
DC — Wentland 3 pass from J. Williams (Jackson pass from Wentland)
Third Quarter
DC — J. Williams 8 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
DC — J. Williams 22 run (run failed)
R — Jenks 7 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.