DAYS CREEK — Seth Leodoro was among the upperclassmen who shined on senior day for Days Creek, which routed Myrtle Point 56-8 on Friday in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man football game.
Leodoro, a lineman, caught a pair of touchdown passes from Gerritt Wentland and returned a fumble 40 yards for a score. Senior linemen Isaac Haswell and Isiah Boling both scored rushing TDs for the Wolves (5-1, 2-1 SD2W).
Cade Martin caught a pair of TD passes, finishing with three receptions for 103 yards. Wentland was 9 of 12 passing for 239 yards and four TDs.
Leodoro, a linebacker, led the defense with 16 tackles, one sack and the fumble recovery. Freshman middle linebacker Tyler Stinett-Jones made eight tackles and Martin had five tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
"It was a fun day," D.C. coach David Hunt said. "We had a great defensive effort."
The Wolves play at Glendale next Friday.
M. Point;0;0;0;8;—;8
D. Creek;28;28;0;0;—;56
First Quarter
DC — Haswell 3 run (R. Jackson run)
DC — R. Jackson 45 run (run failed)
DC — Boling 1 run (R. Jackson run)
DC — Leodoro 5 pass from Wentland (run failed)
Second Quarter
DC — Leodoro 27 pass from Wentland (run failed)
DC — Martin 68 pass from Wentland (Berlingeri run)
DC — Leodoro 40 fumble return (Grimes run)
DC — Martin 20 pass from Wentland (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
MP — Camacho 5 run (Beyer-Smith pass from Nicholson)
