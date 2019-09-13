PROSPECT — Days Creek dominated Prospect on Friday in a nonleague prep eight-man football game, winning 52-0.
Jackson Williams carried the ball six times for 109 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves (2-0). Kaeden Stever added 90 yards rushing on seven attempts, while Gerritt Wentland ran for two scores and passed for 82 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, Zane DeGroot made nine tackles, one sack and one interception. Cauy Jackson added seven tackles.
"The kids performed well, considering they came in blind as far as knowledge (of Prospect)," D.C. coach David Hunt said.
The Wolves will host Mohawk next Friday.
Days Creek;14;14;16;8;—;52
Prospect;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
DC — Wentland 2 run (Stever run)
DC — Wentland 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
DC — R. Williams 3 run (DeGroot pass from Wentland)
DC — DeGroot 35 pass from Wentland (run failed)
Third Quarter
DC — J. Williams 27 run (Berlingeri run)
DC — J. Williams 19 run (Haswell run)
Fourth Quarter
DC — J. Williams 21 run (Stever run)
