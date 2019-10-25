BUTTE FALLS — The Days Creek Wolves got the start they wanted against the Butte Falls Loggers on Friday afternoon.
Days Creek took a 34-point lead in the second quarter and settled for a 46-20 victory in a Special District 2 West eight-man football game.
The Wolves (7-1, 4-1 SD2W) clinched second place in the league standings and will host a district crossover playoff game next Friday — Bonanza being the likely opponent.
"Hat's off to my kids. We played really good football today," Days Creek coach David Hunt said. "We jumped on them real quick (offensively) and the whole defense really stepped up. We took Tiry (Kaleb, Butte Falls running back) out of the game."
Senior quarterback Gerritt Wentland completed all nine of his passes for 142 yards and five touchdowns and ran for one TD for the Wolves. Zane DeGroot made four receptions for 99 yards and two TDs and Cade Martin caught three balls for 37 yards and three scores.
Jackson Williams was the top rusher with 54 yards on 18 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run in the first quarter. DeGroot, a linebacker, made 11 tackles, and freshman end Keith Gaskell also had 11 tackles.
Zack Genereux was the top rusher for Butte Falls (5-2, 3-2) with 145 yards and scored a pair of TDs.
Days Creek;18;16;6;6;—;46
Butte Falls;0;6;8;6;—;20
First Quarter
DC — J. Williams 7 run (pass failed)
DC — DeGroot 14 pass from Wentland (pass failed)
DC — Martin 19 pass from Wentland (run failed)
Second Quarter
DC — Martin 8 pass from Wentland (J. Williams run)
DC — DeGroot 53 pass from Wentland (J. Williams run)
BF — Genereux 3 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
DC — Martin 10 pass from Wentland (run failed)
BF — Tiry 56 run (Underhill pass from Carlton)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Wentland 2 run (pass failed)
BF — Genereux 6 run (run failed)
