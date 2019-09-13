DAYTON — South Umpqua led by eight at halftime, but Dayton shut out the Lancers in the second half en route to a 35-21 nonleague football win on Friday night.
"We had trouble with them up front on both sides of the ball," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "They wore on us."
Senior quarterback Josh Deister completed 19 of 35 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and was South Umpqua's leading rusher with 53 yards on seven carries, including a 17-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Sophomore Caj Simmons caught six passes for 116 yards and one TD and sophomore Kade Johnson made five receptions for 79 yards.
"We didn't run the ball well at all," said Stebbins, referring to his team's 82 rushing yards.
The Lancers (1-1) will host Corbett next Friday at Kent Wigle Stadium in a nonleague contest.
S. Umpqua;0;21;0;0;—;21
Dayton;0;13;14;8;—;35
Second Quarter
SU — Deister 17 run (Pires kick)
D — Garrison 12 run (Fuller kick)
SU — Simmons 10 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
D — Fuller 69 pass from Fergus (kick failed)
SU — Allen 2 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
Third Quarter
D — Fuller 2 run (Fuller run)
D — Fuller 5 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
D — Larsen 5 run (Fergus run)
