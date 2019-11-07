AUSTIN FRIEZE
North Douglas senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Quarterback, safety.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, plays saxophone in school band.
GPA: 3.5.
College Plans: Linn-Benton Community College.
Favorite Athlete: Robinson Cano, second baseman for N.Y. Mets.
Performance: Rushed for 146 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns and was 9 of 11 passing for 139 yards and three TDs in a 48-0 win over Siletz Valley last Friday in a Special District 1 crossover playoff game.
Quotable: "This has definitely been my favorite football season. It was a little difficult at first (at quarterback) trying to remember the plays and being a leader, but coach (JJ) Mast has helped me out with the mechanics. I have a lot of guys around me who are great athletes and they make me look good."
"We've lost to Hosanna Christian the last three years, so hopefully we can get the win this time. We'll try to pound the ball and keep them on their heels."
