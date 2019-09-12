News-Review Sports Editor
CHRISTIAN ALLEN
South Umpqua senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Tight end, linebacker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Fishing, hiking, hanging out with friends and family.
GPA: 3.1.
College Plans: Possibly playing football somewhere and wants to study nursing.
Favorite Athlete: Delanie Walker, tight end for Tennessee Titans.
Performance: Caught four passes for 94 yards and four touchdowns, carried the ball three times for 39 yards and one TD and intercepted two passes in last week’s 45-21 win over Yreka, California.
Quotable: “I thought we played really well as a team. Our offensive line did a nice job, and the running game opened up the passing game. Getting all those turnovers (five interceptions) helped the offense. I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
