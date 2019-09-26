CORBIN PICKNELL
Oakland junior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Running back, outside linebacker.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, track & field, fishing.
GPA: 3.2.
College Plans: Unsure, possibly playing football somewhere.
Favorite Athlete: Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns.
Performance: Turned in his second straight 200-yard rushing game, gaining 232 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Bandon last week. Has 682 yards and seven TDs on the season.
Quotable: "You look at last year, and it didn't turn out very good. We were up and down, all over the place. But we've gained a lot of skills in blocking and passing and that helps our running game. Everyone on the line got better. No one gets down after they mess up, we get back up and move on. I think we'll squeeze in the (Class 2A) playoffs."
