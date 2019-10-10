The News-Review
KALEB CLINE
Glendale junior
Sport: Football.
Positions: Running back, outside linebacker.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, BMX.
GPA: 3.1.
Favorite Athlete: Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams running back.
Performance: Finished with 205 yards rushing on 18 carries, including touchdown runs of 30 and 55 yards, in last week’s 42-16 win over Myrtle Point.
Quotable: “I think we’re a pretty good team and can get to the (Class 1A eight-man) playoffs. Our running game is a lot better and we have other guys (Robert Martin, Brody Lee and Skyler Davis) who can run. Skyler has really good field vision (at quarterback) and is starting to throw better and David (Lovaglio) is our top receiver. We need to tackle better ... we tackle high and are giving up more yards than we should.”
