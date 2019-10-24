News-Review Sports Editor
TRISTAN CASTEEL
Camas Valley senior
Sport: Football.
Positions: End, safety.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, track & field, hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends, home schooled.
College Plans: Unsure.
Favorite Athlete: Demario Davis, linebacker for the New Orleans Saints.
Performance: Made five receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns and helped the defense post its second shutout in last week’s 56-0 win over Myrtle Point.
Quotable: C.V. head coach Keri Ewing on Casteel: “Tristan is a quiet leader for us. He’s put in the work. His growth from his sophomore year to now is phenomenal.”
Casteel on the season: “We definitely have a lot of talent and we’re all pretty close. We’re solid on offense and defense, but need to get better at making less mental mistakes. We could win most of our (Class 1A) playoff games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.