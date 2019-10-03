It’s October, and time for league play for three Class 3A and three 2A teams in Douglas County in Week 5 of the high school football season.
Sutherlin kicks off its 3A Special District 2 North schedule at La Pine on Friday night. Douglas will host St. Mary’s of Medford and South Umpqua is at home against Brookings-Harbor in Special District 2 South openers.
In 2A, Oakland begins its Special District 3 slate Friday at Jefferson. Glide heads to Cave Junction to face Illinois Valley in Special District 5 and Reedsport hosts Toledo in Special District 4.
SUTHERLIN (3-1) AT LA PINE (3-1) — Two teams that like to pound the rock square off on the Hawks’ field.
La Pine is coming off a 34-20 win at Rogue River. The Bulldogs routed South Umpqua 66-21 at home.
The six SD2 North teams combined for a 17-7 nonleague record. Santiam Christian, No. 4 in the OSAAtoday 3A coaches’ poll, is unbeaten at 4-0 and three others are 3-1. Sutherlin received votes in the poll.
“I’m looking forward to league,” Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. “It’s a pretty tough league. Santiam Christian is the team to beat.”
Sutherlin had three players rush for over 100 yards last week against South Umpqua — Josh Davis, Jake Merrifield and Case Wells. Merrifield is the top rusher on the season with 540 yards.
“We haven’t had a major road trip yet and it’s a long haul over there,” Gary said. “La Pine is physical and we’ll have to play well to beat them. Offensively, we want a fast start. We don’t have to be balanced and we’ll throw when it matters.”
The Bulldogs defeated La Pine 21-13 last year in Sutherlin.
ST. MARY’S (3-1) at DOUGLAS (0-4) — The Trojans will have their hands full against the No. 9 Crusaders, who are one of three SD2 South teams ranked in the top 10. Hidden Valley (4-0) is No. 1 and Cascade Christian (4-0) is No. 3.
Brookings-Harbor is also unbeaten.
Douglas lost 28-12 at Harrisburg last week. The Trojans have been outscored 166-34 this season.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (4-0) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (1-3) — The Lancers will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they face the Bruins at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
“Brookings is a tough matchup for us,” S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. “They run a 3-3 stack (defensively) and that’s tough to block. But if we play well we can compete with them.”
South Umpqua is expected to get back senior lineman Zach Downard (concussion) and sophomore cornerback Brendan Gosselin (shoulder).
“We have to clean up our perimeter defense,” Stebbins said. “Offensively, we’re looking to be balanced and spread the ball around.”
As for the league, Stebbins feels Hidden Valley, Cascade Christian and St. Mary’s all have a shot at the title.
“It will be interesting to watch those three play each other,” he said.
OAKLAND (3-1) AT JEFFERSON (0-4) — The No. 6 Oakers, who have won three straight since a season-opening loss at No. 4 Coquille, will be highly favored over the winless Lions.
Jefferson has been outscored 133-44 this season. Oakland averages 39.8 points and allows 17.5 per game.
The Oakers rely on their running game. They gained nearly 500 yards on the ground last week in a 39-14 win at Glide, with Corbin Picknell rushing for a career-high 328. Picknell has 1,010 yards on the season, and Jayden Henry, Wil Powell and Timmy Sigl also are capable runners.
GLIDE (2-2) AT ILLINOIS VALLEY (1-3) — The No. 10 Wildcats look to regroup on the road against the Cougars, who lost 20-2 at Reedsport last week.
Since opening the season with a 33-18 win at Bandon, Glide has only averaged 13.3 points in its last three contests. The Wildcats routed I.V. 60-0 a year ago in Glide.
TOLEDO (4-0) AT REEDSPORT (2-2) — The Brave will be underdogs at home against the No. 1 Boomers, who have outscored their opponents 151-88.
Toledo has wins over No. 5 Monroe and No. 8 Knappa. Reedsport has defeated Neah-Kah-Nie and Illinois Valley.
NORTH DOUGLAS (1-3, 0-1 SD1S) AT ELKTON (2-1, 0-1) — The Warriors and Elks square off in an eight-man game at 3 p.m. Friday at Saladen Field.
Both teams lost big last week, North Douglas falling 72-30 at Lowell and Elkton dropping a 52-6 decision at No. 7 Mapleton.
The two teams engaged in a defensive battle last year in Drain, with Elkton prevailing 16-12.
LOWELL (3-1, 1-0) AT YONCALLA (2-2, 1-0) — Two eight-man teams capable of putting up big numbers collide on the Eagles’ field.
The Eagles scored 10 touchdowns last week in a 67-44 victory at Oakridge. Lowell, which averages 52.5 points a game, posted a 42-point win over North Douglas.
RIDDLE (1-3, 0-1 SD2W) AT DAYS CREEK (3-1, 0-1) — Two teams that suffered tough losses last week meet at 4 p.m. Friday in an eight-man game.
The Irish lost 60-54 at Glendale in overtime, while the Wolves fell 66-14 at home to No. 4 Camas Valley.
Justin Jenks ran for 232 yards and two TDs for Riddle against Glendale.
GLENDALE (2-2, 1-0) AT MYRTLE POINT (1-3, 0-1) — The Pirates will go after their second straight league win against the Bobcats in an eight-man contest.
Both teams are vulnerable defensively. Glendale allows 40 points a game and Myrtle Point gives up 41.5.
Freshman quarterback Skyler Davis (327 yards passing, five touchdowns, three rushing TDs) and David Lovaglio (158 yards receiving, two TDs) had big offensive games for the Bucs against Riddle.
Saturday’s Game
BUTTE FALLS (3-0, 1-0) AT CAMAS VALLEY (3-0, 1-0) — Two unbeaten eight-man squads will play for at least a share of the league lead. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Loggers, who received votes in the coaches’ poll, average 46.5 points and allow 10 per game. The Hornets average 45.7 points and allow 11.3.
Camas Valley posted a 72-12 win over Butte Falls last year at Crater High School in Central Point.
