MAPLETON — Junior quarterback JJ Neece carried the ball 13 times for 349 yards and five touchdowns, leading ninth-ranked Mapleton to a 52-6 win over Elkton on Friday night in the Special District 1 South eight-man football opener.
The Sailors (4-0, 1-0 SD1S) led 44-0 at halftime.
Ben Bowen caught a 47-yard TD pass from Jayce Clevenger in the fourth quarter for the Elks (2-1, 0-1). Clevenger finished 13 of 25 passing for 164 yards and one interception. Cooper Peters made five receptions for 78 yards and Bowen caught two for 70 yards.
Lance Corvinus and Micah Cox recovered fumbles for Elkton, and Cox made seven solo tackles.
The Elks host North Douglas next Friday.
Elkton;0;0;0;6;—;6
Mapleton;22;22;0;8;—;52
First Quarter
M — J. Neece 45 run (Wierichs run)
M — J. Neece 2 run (N. Neece run)
M — J. Neece 15 run (N. Neece run)
Second Quarter
M — J. Neece 72 run (Moso pass from J. Neece)
M — J. Neece 15 run (Soverns run)
M — Wierichs 46 pass from J. Neece (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
E — Bowen 47 pass from Clevenger (run failed)
M — Soverns 13 run (N. Neece pass from J. Neece)
