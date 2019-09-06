ELKTON — Jayce Clevenger scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 24-yard run with 22 seconds left and Elkton held on for a 28-22 nonleague win over Mohawk on Friday in the season opener for both teams at Saladen Field.
The Mustangs drove to the Elks' 1-yard line before time ran out.
Clevenger, a junior quarterback, completed 14 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two TDs. Ben Bowen made four receptions for 89 yards, while Cooper Peters caught four passes for 75 yards and a TD. Trystn Woody was the top rusher with 84 yards on 20 carries and caught a 41-yard scoring pass.
Elkton outgained Mohawk 380-258. The Elks had four takeaways, including an interception by Kiel Briggs.
"It took me a long time to get my heart rate down," said Jeremy Lockhart, who won his head coaching debut with the Elks. "It was tons of fun. We're a young team and it was a positive to see them come through."
Elkton will travel to Myrtle Point next Friday for a nonleague contest.
Mohawk;6;0;0;16;—;22
Elkton;0;14;6;8;—;28
First Quarter
M — Scott 13 pass from Carter (pass failed)
Second Quarter
E — Woody 41 pass from Clevenger (pass failed)
E — Peters 50 pass from Clevenger (Briggs pass from Clevenger)
Third Quarter
E — Briggs 1 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M — Bolton 8 run (Bolton run)
M — Ireland 3 pass from Carter (Ireland pass from Carter)
E — Clevenger 24 run (Bowen pass from Clevenger)
