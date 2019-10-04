ELKTON — The North Douglas football team notched its first Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man victory of the season on Friday afternoon, defeating Elkton 42-20 at Saladen Field.
The Warriors (2-3, 1-1 SD1S) scored six touchdowns and took a 42-6 lead in the first half. Senior quarterback Austin Frieze carried the ball 14 times for 134 yards and one touchdown and completed 10 of 19 passes for 137 yards and two TDs. Wyatt McDaniel had 109 yards rushing on 14 carries, including scoring runs of 4 and 13 yards.
Jake Gerrard caught three passes for 75 yards and two TDs for N.D. Tyler Kallinger made three receptions for 31 yards and led the Warriors on defense from his linebacker position.
Trystn Woody hauled in scoring passes of 40 and 24 yards for the Elks (2-2, 0-2) and Micah Cox caught two balls for 85 yards and one TD. Cooper Peters, filling in at quarterback for the injured Jayce Clevenger (back), passed for 145 yards and three scores. Kiel Briggs and Cox intercepted passes.
Elkton lost three onside kicks.
"I liked the way we came out early and moved the ball," North Douglas coach JJ Mast said. "We were aggressive defensively."
North Douglas will host Oakridge Thursday, while Elkton travels to Lowell.
N. Douglas;14;28;0;0;—;42
Elkton;0;14;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
ND — Frieze 22 run (Rodgers run)
ND — Gerrard 8 pass from Frieze (run failed)
Second Quarter
ND — McDaniel 4 run (Frieze run)
ND — McDaniel 13 run (run failed)
E — Woody 45 pass from Peters (run failed)
ND — Gerrard 50 pass from Frieze (Frieze run)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 30 run (pass failed)
E — Cox 50 pass from Peters (Woody pass from Peters)
Fourth Quarter
E — Woody 24 pass from Peters (pass failed)
