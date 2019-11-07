The Roseburg High School football team landed eight players on this year’s Southwest Conference all-conference teams, led by senior running back Doran Gillespie.
Gillespie, Roseburg’s leading rusher, was voted second-team all-SWC for a second time in his career. He tallied 476 yards on the ground in 2019, fourth-best in the SWC, with five touchdowns.
Joining Gillespie on the offensive all-conference teams were senior lineman Hunter Blix and junior receiver Garrett Zeimet, who each received honorable mention. Blix also earned honorable mention during his junior season.
Defensively, Roseburg had five players on the honorable mention list. Seniors Jon Pike (defensive lineman), Jace Stoffal (punter), Rourke Martin (linebacker) and Skyler Moore (defensive back) made the list along with junior linebacker Alaric Kaul.
North Medford tight end Jett Carpenter was voted the SWC offensive player of the year. The senior hauled in 43 passes for 805 yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the Southwest Conference’s top offense.
Sheldon lineman Taylor Johnson was named the SWC defensive player of the year. The senior anchored the Sheldon’s front line. He led the team in total tackles and had three tackles for loss and one interception.
Sheldon's Josh Line won the coach of the year honors for a second consecutive season.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL ALL-STARS
Offensive Player of the Year — Jett Carpenter, sr., North Medford.
Defensive Player of the Year — Taylor Johnson, sr., Sheldon.
Coach of the Year — Josh Line, Sheldon.
OFFENSE
First Team — Center: Andy Adams, sr., Sheldon. Guards: Seth Meier, sr., Sheldon; Dane Stewart, sr., North Medford. Tackles: Kai Perez, jr., Grants Pass; Zach Lippert, sr., Sheldon; Parker Landon, sr., North Medford. Tight End: Jett Carpenter, sr., North Medford. Running Backs: Devin Bradd, jr., North Medford; Jake Henricks, sr., Grants Pass; Lane Shields, sr., Sheldon. Receivers: Devyn Grafton, sr., North Medford; Austin Boster, sr., South Medford; Joel Valadez, sr., Grants Pass. Quarterback: Griffin Line, sr., Sheldon; Chase Coyle, sr., Grants Pass. Placekicker: Jay Kartub, jr., Sheldon.
Second Team — Center: Tharon Gail, jr., North Medford. Guards: Jacob Hermant, sr., South Medford; Logan Vinyard, jr., Grants Pass. Tackles: Shane Schwake, jr., Sheldon; Jack Stanley, sr., South Medford. Tight End: Carson Cota, jr., South Medford. Running Backs: Doran Gillespie, sr., Roseburg; Josh Baptiste, sr., North Medford; Spencer Sloan, jr., Grants Pass. Receivers: Chance Costanzo, jr., North Medford; Devik Chiang, jr., Grants Pass; Trey Alvarez, sr., South Medford. Quarterback: Brennan Stults, sr., North Medford. Placekicker: Danny Cossette, jr., North Medford.
Honorable Mention — Center: Mayson Ramirez, jr., South Medford. Guards: Max Meier, sr., Sheldon; Hunter Blix, sr., Roseburg; Joe Bauers, sr., North Medford. Tackles: Tyson Dixon, sr., Grants Pass; Devin Crenshaw, jr., North Medford. Tight Ends: Taylor Sisneros, sr., Sheldon; Carter Neuman, jr., Sheldon; Dante Haven, jr., Grants Pass. Running Backs: Carson Joe, jr., South Medford; Ben Mehlhaff, sr., Sheldon; Mason DeVries, sr., South Medford. Receiver: Josh Loesch, sr., Sheldon; Garrett Zeimet, jr., Roseburg. Quarterback: Toren Tuttle, sr., South Medford. Placekicker: Luke Allen, sr., South Medford.
DEFENSE
First Team — Linemen: Taylor Johnson, sr., Sheldon; Carter Neuman, jr., Sheldon; Jayden Sandusky, jr., North Medford; Justin Josephson, sr., South Medford. Linebackers: Pierce Ewing, sr., Sheldon; Luke Pugliano, jr., North Medford; James Duane, sr., South Medford; Dante Haven, jr., Grants Pass. Backs: Jaden Doolittle, sr., Sheldon; Nolan Morris, jr., North Medford; Josh Baptiste, sr., North Medford; Reujhaun Sharrer, jr., South Medford; Joel Valadez, sr., Grants Pass. Punter: Braeden Ryan, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team — Linemen: Riley Bonney, jr., Grants Pass; Brad Harward, sr., Sheldon; Eathan Lasby, jr., Sheldon; Jett Carpenter, sr., North Medford; Nathan Prince, jr., North Medford. Linebackers: Rhys Messner, sr., Sheldon; Tanner Gaoiran, jr., North Medford; Nick Varner, jr., South Medford; Andrew Medley, sr., Grants Pass; Ben Mehlhaff, sr., Sheldon. Backs: Hunter Anderle, sr., Sheldon; Cole Zoller, sr., North Medford; Rylee Heim, sr., South Medford; Mitchell Walker, sr., South Medford; Jett Hood, jr., Grants Pass; Noah Martinez, jr., Grants Pass. Punter: Colby Neron, jr., North Medford.
Honorable Mention — Linemen: Jon Pike, sr., Roseburg; Nate Krupp, sr., South Medford; Matt Bryant, sr., North Medford; Lincoln Kasiah, sr., Grants Pass. Linebackers: Alaric Kaul, jr., Roseburg; Braeden Ryan, sr., Sheldon; Rourke Martin, sr., Roseburg. Backs: Skyler Moore, sr., Roseburg. Punters: Jace Stoffal, sr., Roseburg; Zach Miller, sr., South Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.