CHILOQUIN — The Glendale Pirates took advantage of a short-handed Chiloquin Panthers team in a Class 1A District 2 crossover game on Friday, winning 76-14.
Glendale (4-5) opened the game with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Skyler Davis to David Lovaglio and ran away with the game. Chiloquin (2-7) only dressed nine players for the game.
The coaches agreed beforehand to have a running clock once Glendale took a 45-point lead and the second half was two 10-minute quarters with no stoppages or timeouts.
Lovaglio also rushed once for 45 yards and a touchdown, adding two more scores on special teams. Carson Knott ran the ball four times for 136 yards and scored twice. Wyatt Kahl had one rush for 78 yards and a touchdown. Davis rushed three times for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Glendale;44;24;8;0;—;76
Chiloquin;0;8;0;6;—;14
First Quarter
G — Lovaglio 63 pass from Davis (pass failed)
G — Kahl 78 run (Jefferson run)
G — Jefferson 21 run (Knott run)
G — Knott 50 run (Jefferson run)
G — Kahl 50 fumble return (run failed)
G — Lovaglio 45 run (Jefferson run)
Second Quarter
G — Knott 26 run (Jefferson run)
G — Lovaglio 50 fumble return (Knott run)
C — Riddle 85 run (Riddle run)
G — Davis 54 run (Martin run)
Third Quarter
G — Lovaglio 63 kick return (Martin run)
Fourth Quarter
C — Smith 2 run (run failed)
