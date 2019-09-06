BANDON — Senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Glide to a 33-18 nonleague football victory over Bandon on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Sophomore Dylan Ackerman caught a pair of scoring passes for the Wildcats, who led 14-6 at halftime. Sophomore Colby Bucich had a pick-6, returning an interception for a touchdown. Sophomore Braxton Dill also had a rushing TD.
Aaron Towne, winning his first game as head coach of the Wildcats, singled out Bucich at cornerback, Quintin Medley at linebacker and Bryce McComb on the line for strong defensive games.
"It was a good win. We had a slow start, but kept on grinding," Towne said. "We made some mistakes, but played some solid football. The O-line played lights out."
The Wildcats will host Coquille in a nonleague contest next Friday.
