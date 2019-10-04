CAVE JUNCTION — Caidyn Cunningham's 2-yard touchdown run late in the contest gave the Glide football team a 34-27 win over Illinois Valley on Friday in the Class 2A Special District 5 opener.
Sophomore Colby Bucich caught TD passes of 45 and 40 yards from Cunningham, who also connected with sophomore Dylan Ackerman on a 44-yard TD strike in the first quarter. Trevor Short had a 34-yard TD run in the opening period for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0 SD5).
"I'm definitely happy for the team to get the 'W', but we have a lot of work to do," Glide coach Aaron Towne said. "I challenged the kids at halftime and the defense tightened up in the second half."
Towne said tight end Ethan Wilding provided some good blocking downfield and Cunningham had an outstanding game on defense.
"Colby Bucich had a great game," Towne said.
Glide will host Rogue River next Friday.
Glide;14;6;7;7;—;34
i. Valley;14;6;7;0;—;27
First Quarter
G — Short 34 run (Rinnert kick)
IV — Jolley 39 run (Saavedra kick)
G — Ackerman 44 pass from Cunningham (Rinnert kick)
IV — Demuth 40 run (Saavedra kick)
Second Quarter
G — Bucich 45 pass from Cunningham (kick failed)
IV — Jolley 20 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
IV — Jolley 90 kickoff return (Saavedra kick)
G — Bucich 40 pass from Cunningham (Rinnert kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Cunningham 2 run (Rinnert kick)
