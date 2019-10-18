MERRILL — The Glide football team used a strong defensive effort to beat Lost River, 14-8, on Friday night in a Special District 5 game.
The Wildcats improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in league. No game statistics were provided to The News-Review.
Glide will host Toledo next Friday in a nonleague contest.
