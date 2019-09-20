REEDSPORT — It wasn't pretty, but it was a win.
Senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Glide held on for an 18-14 nonleague prep football win over Reedsport on Friday night.
"It was sloppy, but we'll take the win," Glide coach Aaron Towne said. "Especially after our game with Coquille last week (a 48-8 loss at home)."
Braxton Dill caught a 60-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and Ethan Wilding hauled in an 11-yard TD pass in the third for the Wildcats (2-1). Dill finished with four receptions for 81 yards and Sebastian Florence rushed for 54 yards on four carries.
Defensively, Cunningham and Mason Delcollo each made two sacks. Alex Carson and Tyler Thornton each had rushing TDs for the Brave (1-2). Thornton finished with 110 yards rushing.
The Wildcats will host Oakland next Friday, while Reedsport takes on Illinois Valley at home.
Glide;0;8;8;2;—;18
Reedsport;0;6;8;0;—;14
Second Quarter
G — B. Dill 60 pass from Cunningham (Wilding pass from Cunningham)
R — Carson 7 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
R — Thornton 70 run (Carson run)
G — Wilding 11 pass from Cunningham (Wilding pass from Cunningham)
Fourth Quarter
G — Safety, Florence and Cunningham tackle Pickett in end zone
