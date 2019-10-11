GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats dropped a 22-13 decision to the Rogue River Chieftains on Friday night in a Class 2A Special District 5 football game.
Glide fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league. No statistics were provided to The News-Review.
The Wildcats travel to Merrill next Friday to meet Lost River.
