The Glide Wildcats got the job done in crunch time on Friday night.
Caidyn Cunningham scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining and the Wildcats earned an automatic berth in the Class 2A football playoffs with a 22-18 victory over Lakeview in a Special District 5 game at the Wildcats’ field.
Glide (5-4, 3-1 SD5) tied Lost River (6-3, 3-1) for the league championship, but the Wildcats get the top seed for the playoffs based on their win over the Raiders. It marked Glide’s first league title in football since 2010, when they won the 3A Sunset Conference outright.
What a way to end the regular season on senior night.
“It’s a great feeling. This is a young team and I couldn’t be more prouder of them,” Glide coach Aaron Towne said. “It’s our first home win of the season and it’s nice to get over that hump.
“It was a very intense game, back and forth. The boys came to play, it was the best game they’ve played all year. The seniors stepped up when they needed to.”
Cunningham was one of them.
The Wildcats trailed 6-0 at halftime, but Cunningham took over at quarterback for sophomore Braxton Dill and gave the hosts a spark. He scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter and Hunter Rinnert’s PAT kick gave Glide a 7-6 lead.
The Honkers (2-7, 2-2) responded with a touchdown run from Riley Shullanberger to regain the advantage, but Glide got the lead back near the end of the quarter when Cunningham connected with Trevor Short on a 40-yard pass. Short caught the two-point conversion to make it 15-12.
Lakeview cashed in on Glide turnover in the fourth period, with Logan Price returning a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown to get the lead back at 18-15.
But Cunningham directed the Wildcats to their game-winning touchdown, scoring from 14 yards out.
“Caidyn came in and played lights out,” Towne said. “The kid's a beast. He’s the best quarterback in this league.”
Lakeview had one final opportunity, but had its drive stopped on downs. Ethan Wilding had a sack to end the Honkers’ hopes.
Towne said Short, Wilding and Cunningham had strong defensive games.
Glide will host a playoff game next Friday. Its opponent will be determined early Saturday.
Lakeview 6 0 6 6 — 18
Glide 0 0 15 7 — 22
First Quarter
L — Shullanberger 60 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
G — Cunningham 20 run (Rinnert kick)
L — Shullanberger 23 run (pass failed)
G — Short 40 pass from Cunningham (Short pass from Cunningham)
Fourth Quarter
L — Price 46 fumble return (kick blocked)
G — Cunningham 14 run (Rinnert kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.