Glide senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham, whose late touchdown lifted the Wildcats to a win over Lakeview and the Class 2A Special District 5 championship, was named the offensive player of the year in voting among the league’s coaches.
Senior tight end/defensive end Ethan Wilding and junior lineman/linebacker Quintin Medley received first-team honors on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats, who had a league-high 17 players receive recognition.
Sophomore receiver Colby Bucich, senior defensive back Caleb Alexander, junior punter Brysen Dishman and senior kicker Hunter Rinnert also received first-team honors, while head coach Aaron Towne was voted coach of the year.
Trevor Short (running back), Dylan Ackerman (receiver), Tanner Pope (line) and Marcus Lologo (center) were voted to the second-team offense, while Wildcats lineman Jason Rondeau and linebackers Braxton Dill and Sebastian Florence were named to the second-team defense.
Offensive linemen Bryce McComb and Austin Warner, linebacker Gage Dill and Pope on the defensive line received honorable mention.
The league’s defensive player of the year award was shared by Lakeview’s Wyatt Gustaveson and Rogue River’s Gabe Tambelini, while Lost River’s Jose Murillo was voted the league’s outstanding lineman.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 5
FOOTBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Offensive Player of the Year — Caidyn Cunningham, sr., Glide.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Wyatt Gustaveson, sr., Lakeview; Gabe Tambellini, sr., Rogue River.
Lineman of the Year — Jose Murillo, sr., Lost River.
Coach of the Year — Aaron Towne, Glide.
OFFENSE
First Team — Quarterback: Caidyn Cunningham, sr., Glide. Tight End: Ethan Wilding, sr., Glide. Running Backs: Giovanni Rizo, sr., Lost River; Riley Shullanberger, sr., Lakeview; Tanner Jolley, jr., Illinois Valley. Receivers: Colby Bucich, soph., Glide; Connor Steward, sr., Lakeview. Linemen: Jose Murillo, sr., Lost River; Quintin Medley, jr., Glide; Wyatt Gustaveson, sr., Lakevew; Jordan Barto, sr., Illinois Valley. Center: Logan Price, jr., Lakeview. Placekicker: Hunter Rinnert, sr., Glide.
Second Team — Quarterback: Aiden McAuliffe, sr., Lost River. Tight End: Kameron Moore, sr., Lost River. Running Backs: Trevor Short, jr., Glide; Carsen Smith, sr., Rogue River; Ryland Thornhill, sr., Illinois Valley. Receivers: Dylan Ackerman, soph., Glide; Carston Hartman, jr., Lost River. Linemen: Tanner Pope, jr., Glide; Zaidyn Nicolet, sr., Lost River; John Stanley, jr., Rogue River; Mathew Haufle, jr., Illinois Valley. Center: Marcus Lologo, soph., Glide. Placekicker: Jose Murillo, sr., Lost River.
Honorable Mention — Receivers: Austin Philibert, sr., Lakeview; Diego Agosto, sr., Rogue River; Scott Kern, sr., Illinois Valley; Sam Hess, soph., Illinois Valley. Linemen: Bryce McComb, jr., Glide; Austin Warner, sr., Glide; Bryson Badker, sr., Lost River. Placekicker: Ryan Gillette, sr., Rogue River.
DEFENSE
First Team — Linemen: Jose Murillo, sr., Lost River; Wyatt Gustaveson, sr., Lakeview; Logan Price, jr., Lakeview; Ethan Wilding, sr., Glide. Linebackers: Quintin Medley, jr., Glide; Aiden McAuliffe, sr., Lost River; Zaidyn Nicolet, sr., Lost River; Brian Arcularius, sr., Lakeview; Gabe Tambelinni, sr., Rogue River. Backs: Riley Shullanberger, sr., Lakeview; Jayce Fenner, sr., Lost River; Caleb Alexander, sr., Glide; Kameron Moore, sr., Lost River. Punter: Brysen Dishman, jr., Glide.
Second Team — Linemen: Bryson Badker, sr., Lost River; Jaden Rondeau, soph., Glide; Michael Bair, sr., Lost River; Caden Jones, sr., Rogue River. Linebackers: Braxton Dill, soph., Glide; Caden Tagnoni, jr., Rogue River; Joseph Hughes, soph., Illinois Valley; Sebastian Florence, sr., Glide. Backs: Aiden Canoe, sr., Rogue River; Collin Markus, soph., Lakevew; Giovanni Rizo, sr., Lost River; Dayton Alves, jr., Lakeview. Punter: Tanner Jolley, Illinois Valley.
Honorable Mention — Linemen: Tanner Pope, jr., Glide; Keegan Decker, sr., Lakeview; Ian Binker, sr., Illinois Valley. Linebackers: Gage Dill, sr., Glide. Backs: Dallas Parks, sr., Lost River; Mark Bandy, jr., Rogue River. Punter: Esteban Orozco, jr., Lakeview.
