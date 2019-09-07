SUTHERLIN — Hidden Valley scored 36 straight points in the second half, overcoming a 12-point Sutherlin lead to take a 50-26 nonleague victory over the Bulldogs Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Sutherlin led 26-14 when senior Jake Merrifield ran 9 yards for a score midway through the third quarter, but then the momentum turned and Hidden Valley scored on five straight possessions.
Junior running back Tobias Powers ran for touchdowns of 7, 20, and 13 yards and senior Tanner Noble scored on runs of 4 and 11 yards for the Mustangs. Junior quarterback Sam Vidlak was 9 for 12 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Merrifield ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and senior Case Wells ran for 70 yards on seven carries to lead the Sutherlin offense.
Sutherlin (0-1) will host Taft next Friday in a nonleague contest.
H. Valley;7;7;15;21;—;50
Sutherlin;6;14;6;0;—;26
First Quarter
S — Davis 16 run (run failed)
HV — Noga 77 kickoff return (S.Vidlak kick)
Second Quarter
S — Merrifield 4 run (run failed)
HV — Matusik 50 pass from S. Vidlak (S. Vidlak kick)
S — Pacini 1 run (Merrifield run)
Third Quarter
S — Merrifield 9 run (run failed)
HV — Noble 4 run (Powers run)
HV — Powers 8 run (S.Vidlak kick)
Fourth Quarter
HV — Powers 20 run (S. Vidlak kick)
HV — Powers 13 run (S. Vidlak kick)
HV — Noble 11 run (S. Vidlak kick)
