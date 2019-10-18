MURPHY — Top-ranked Hidden Valley rolled to a 41-7 victory over South Umpqua on Friday night in a Special District 2 South football game.
The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0 SD2S) led 41-0 at halftime. Sam Vidlak completed 10 of 13 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lancers (1-6, 0-3) got a 3-yard TD run from Caj Simmons in the third quarter. Simmons finished with 82 yards rushing on 18 carries, and Josh Deister and Taylor Wylie each added 34 yards rushing.
S.U. travels to Medford to face St. Mary's next Friday.
S. Umpqua;0;0;7;0;—;7
H. Valley;27;14;0;0;—;41
First Quarter
HV — Powers 26 run (Vidlak kick)
HV — Matusik 12 pass from S. Vidlak (Vidlak kick)
HV — Noga 4 pass from S. Vidlak (Vidlak kick)
HV — Powers 10 pass from Vidlak (kick failed)
Second Quarter
HV — Noble 42 run (Wallace kick)
HV — N. Vidlak 1 run (Wallace kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Simmons 3 run (Pires kick)
