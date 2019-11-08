KLAMATH FALLS — Hosanna Christian shut out North Douglas in the third quarter and eliminated the Warriors from the Class 1A eight-man football playoffs on Friday night with a 60-28 win in a first-round game.
The Lions (9-0) travel to No. 2 Adrian (10-0) for a quarterfinal game next weekend.
"They're fast and physical and did a real good job of containing our offense," North Douglas coach JJ Mast said. "They got some big plays in the third quarter."
Junior running back Wyatt McDaniel led the Warriors (6-4), rushing for 126 yards on 24 carries and scoring two touchdowns. McDaniel also caught five passes for 42 yards.
Senior quarterback Austin Frieze added 48 yards rushing on 15 attempts, including scoring runs of 1 and 15 yards. Tyler Kallinger made five catches for 51 yards and Jake Gerrard caught four balls for 16 yards.
Mast felt a 35-yard interception return for a score by Hosanna's Kenny Tuttle late in the second quarter was a turning point. That put the Lions up 30-14 at halftime.
Mast was pleased with his team's season. The Warriors lose eight seniors.
"It was a great season. I told the kids they should be proud of themselves ... to where we were in Week 2 and to be in the state playoffs, I don't know if I've ever had a team with a turnaround like that improvement-wise. It was fun to watch."
N. Douglas;0;14;0;14;—;28
H. Christian;14;16;16;14;—;60
First Quarter
HC — Coleman 10 run (run failed)
HC — Sanchas 10 run (Maupin pass from Crawford)
Second Quarter
ND — McDaniel 29 run (Frieze run)
HC — Maupin 24 pass from Crawford (Sanchas pass from Crawford)
ND — Frieze 1 run (run failed)
HC — Tuttle 35 interception return (Maupin pass from Crawford)
Third Quarter
HC — Milligan 51 run (Maupin pass from Crawford)
HC — Sanchas 42 run (Maupin pass from Crawford)
Fourth Quarter
ND — McDaniel 4 run (pass failed)
HC — Throne 14 run (pass failed)
HC — Maupin 25 pass from Crawford (Throne pass from Crawford)
ND — Frieze 15 run (Parks run)
