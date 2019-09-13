DRAIN — Hosanna Christian handed North Douglas a 46-6 loss in a nonleague eight-man football game on Friday night.
The Warriors, who got their lone touchdown on a 7-yard scoring run from Tyler Kallinger in the fourth quarter, dropped to 0-2. Hosanna Christian, which reached the eight-man football semifinals a year ago, led 38-0 at halftime.
"They're well coached and have had a lot of success," North Douglas coach JJ Mast said. "The good thing about a game like this is it forces you to get better because you know exactly what you need to work on.
Kallinger finished with 79 rushing yards and 110 passing yards. Complete statistics were not available.
North Douglas continues nonleague play Friday at Bonanza.
Hosanna Christian;18;20;8; 0;—;46
North Douglas;0;0;0;6;—;6
