Familiar foes will tangle once again Friday night, this time with their 2019 football seasons on the line.
Oakland, ranked No. 7 in this week's OSAA Class 2A coaches' poll, will travel to No. 10 Glide in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. It will be the fourth time the two have clashed over the past three seasons.
"We're definitely familiar with them," Glide coach Aaron Towne said. "Our guys are finally hitting their stride, and I think we'll be ready for a real good ballgame."
The Oakers (7-2) won at Glide earlier this season, using a big second half to pull away for a 39-14 victory.
Plenty has happened since for both squads.
Oakland suffered a cluster of injuries throughout the season, but "we have almost all our kids back healthy," head coach Ben Lane said. "Maybe not in their same spots, but we expect to be ready and have confidence in what we're doing."
For Glide (5-4), the biggest obstacle was learning to win at home. Through their first eight games, the Wildcats won every road game, but dropped their four home games, three of which were against three of the state's top-ranked teams. Last week's come-from-behind home win against Lakeview to claim the SD5 title was a breakthrough for the 'Cats, and gave them the right to defend their home turf once again to open the playoffs.
"We're a really young team," said Towne, who starts eight sophomores on both sides of the ball. "It's just part of learning how to win, and trying to build these kids' confidence. They're a really fun group to coach, and last week was a huge win for our guys learning to defend their home field."
This week, they'll try to defend against one of the top running threats in the state: Oakland junior running back Corbin Picknell.
Picknell amassed more than 2,000 all-purpose yards in the regular season and combined for 22 total touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing. In the Oakers' earlier win against Glide, Picknell went for 245 yards and two TDs on the ground.
"It was a really close game, 12-7 at halftime, and then it just got away from us," Towne said.
Oakland's defense will also have a difficult task in containing Glide senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham, who comes into the game with a combined 1,400 yards rushing and passing.
"The Cunningham kid presents a problem for any team," Lane said. "He's a kid you have to put a hat on, you have to prepare for. He's definitely a kid you don't like seeing twice a year."
Through the air, Cunningham has a multitude of targets, including sophomore receivers Dylan Ackerman and Colby Bucich (the team's leading receiver) and senior tight end Ethan Wilding. Out of the backfield, running backs Trevor Short and Sebastian Florence present their own set of challenges to defenses.
Among the injury casualties for the Oakers was senior offensive lineman Shain Reece, who returns this week after suffering a dislocated shoulder early in the season. Senior Conrad Jones (finger) will also be back, although not at his usual quarterback position. With three different players — Picknell, Dakota Purcell and Baker Brooksby — likely to split the quarterbacking duties, Lane said it could provide the opportunity to get sophomore Jayden Henry into the mix at running back.
Both coaches expect a battle once toe meets leather Friday night.
"Any time you make it this far, there's 16 teams left and we're one of them. We're proud of that," Lane said. "These kids work very hard and they'll definitely be ready. So will those guys."
"We feel like we can put up some points, and they obviously can, too," Towne said. "It could be a shootout, or it could end up being a really defensive game. Either way, it should be a good one."
