CAMAS VALLEY — Every successful football team is only as good as its guys in the trenches.
The 2019 Oregon high school season is only three weeks old, but the Camas Valley Hornets have been impressive on both sides of the ball.
Camas Valley, ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches’ poll, posted another lopsided eight-man victory on Saturday with a 58-12 rout of Yoncalla in a nonleague game.
Max Brown is among the standouts up front for the Hornets (2-0). The 6-foot, 240-pound junior guard/defensive lineman helped Camas Valley build a 52-point lead against the Eagles (1-2) before they got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter.
“I was a little surprised how we did today because Yoncalla has been a tough team for us in the past,” Brown said. “They’re tough kids and I was really proud of how we played.
“We’re much better this year. Our line has improved significantly and that’s been our struggle in the past.”
Senior running back/quarterback Jared Hunt scored five touchdowns for the Hornets in the contest. He had scoring runs of 13, 24, 21 and 6 yards and caught a 22-yard TD pass from Jared Standley.
A 78-yard touchdown run by Standley — keyed by two blocks downfield by Jared Hunt — and a two-point conversion pass to Wyatt Dunning with 2:54 left in the second quarter gave Camas Valley a 36-0 advantage.
Brown is joined on the offensive line by senior center Garrett Casteel and freshman guard Kemalu Swift. First-year C.V. head coach Keri Ewing can also rotate in junior Daniel Hunt and sophomore Dean Weickum.
“Me and my linemen are brothers,” Brown said. “I know they’re going to work hard and hold their blocks, and I don’t have to worry about them.”
“They’re the reason our offense goes,” Ewing said of the line. “I talked to that group specifically and told them our team only goes as far as how good you guys are. I think we have a group that could be one of the better ones we’ve ever had here.
“We’re deeper than we’ve been. When we get into games later in the season when it’s rainy and mucky, we’ll have to be able to run it and pound it to move the ball.”
Jared Hunt and senior end Tristan Casteel are the top playmakers for the Hornets. Camas Valley outgained Yoncalla, 509-180. Standley completed 9 of 13 passes for 114 yards and C.V. finished with 386 yards on the ground.
“(The linemen) are doing amazing,” Jared Hunt said. “They stepped up from the last game to this game. They know what they’re supposed to do and it’s all clicking.”
Meanwhile, the Camas Valley first-string defense has yet to allow a point this season. The three touchdowns scored on the Hornets have come against the reserves.
“I feel really good about the defense,” Brown said. “We have improvement to make, but it’s not effort-wise. It’s just mental mistakes.”
Defensive coordinator Pete Dancer has coached some talented units during his time at C.V. and likes how the latest edition swarms to the ball.
Brown, Daniel Hunt and Swift are the down linemen. Jared Hunt is the middle linebacker, Collin Ewing and River Wolfe are the outside linebackers and Standley and Tristan Casteel are the safeties.
“We’re strong all the way around,” Dancer said. “The safeties are probably some of the best pass defenders we’ve had. (Jared) Hunt is a phenomenal middle linebacker and we’ve got two strong outside backers. It’s one of the better defenses I’ve put on the field since the 2011 state championship game.”
Brown is usually a disruptive force, even if he’s not making the tackle.
“Max needs a double team most of the time,” Dancer said. “When they don’t, it’s usually hard on their offense. He keeps blockers off of our linebackers and that allows them to make plays. In my mind, he’s the best defensive lineman in our league and probably top five in the state.
“It’s something that happens (teams running away from Brown). Then you run over to Malu (Swift). He may be a freshman, but that kid is one of the hardest workers on our team, is strong and plays to win. It’s not much better of an idea running to his side.”
Yoncalla got an 18-yard touchdown run from Brandon Wigzell and a 2-yard rushing TD from Bryan Allen. Jordan Aguilar was the top rusher for the Eagles with 74 yards on 14 carries and Allen had 66 yards on 13 attempts.
The Hornets are expected to receive their biggest test of the season Friday afternoon, when they travel to Days Creek (3-0) for their Special District 2 West opener.
“I think it’s going to be a really good game,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a fun one to play.”
The Eagles visit Oakridge (2-1) Friday night for their Special District 1 opener.
Yoncalla 0 0 0 12 — 12
C. Valley 16 20 16 6 — 58
First Quarter
CV — Hunt 13 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — Hunt 24 run (T. Casteel pass from Hunt)
Second Quarter
CV — Hunt 22 pass from Standley (pass failed)
CV — Hunt 21 run (pass failed)
CV — Standley 78 run (Dunning pass from Standley)
Third Quarter
CV — N. O’Connor 41 run (Ewing pass from Standley)
CV — Hunt 6 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
Fourth Quarter
Y — Wigzell 18 run (kick failed)
Y — B. Allen 2 run (run failed)
CV — Hayles 35 run (run failed)
