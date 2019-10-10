LOWELL — The Lowell Red Devils hit the Elkton Elks hard early with six touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 54-14 win on Thursday night in a Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
Taysian Williamson ran for 154 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries, threw a TD pass and caught a scoring pass for Lowell (5-1, 3-0 SD1S), which is ranked No. 7 in the OSAAtoday 1A coaches' poll.
Cooper Peters had a 45-yard TD run and Ben Bowen caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Peters for Elkton (2-3, 0-3) in the fourth quarter. Peters led the Elks with 61 yards rushing in four attempts.
Elkton hosts Oakridge on Oct. 18.
Elkton;0;0;0;14;—;14
Lowell;44;8;2;0;—;54
First Quarter
L — Williamson 35 run (An. Smith pass from Williamson)
L — Williamson 25 run (pass failed)
L — Williamson 10 run (An. Smith pass from Williamson)
L — Cantwell 4 pass from Williamson (pass failed)
L — Williamson 34 pass from Au. Smith (pass failed)
L — Williamson 30 run (An. Smith from Williamson)
Second Quarter
L — Lemon 55 punt return (Savio pass from Sinnett)
Third Quarter
L — Safety.
Fourth Quarter
E — Peters 45 run (Woody run)
E — Bowen 15 pass from Peters (no conversion)
