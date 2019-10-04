YONCALLA — Taysian Williamson rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns and passed for one TD, leading Lowell to a 66-15 victory over Yoncalla on Friday night in a Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
The Red Devils (4-1, 2-0 SD1S) led 38-0 at halftime.
Jordan Aguilar ran for 101 yards on 14 carries, including a 35-yard TD run in the third quarter for the Eagles (2-3, 1-1). Brandon Wigzell added 46 yards rushing on three attempts, highlighted by a 44-yard scoring run in the fourth period.
"They're super physical and were stronger than us," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said of Lowell. "(Taysian) Williamson is a really good player. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times and they shut us down in the first half."
The Eagles play at Mapleton next Friday.
Lowell;20;18;22;6;—;66
Yoncalla;0;0;7;8;—;15
First Quarter
L — Williamson 8 run (pass failed)
L — Williamson 37 run (run failed)
L — Lemon 10 pass from Sinnett (Sinnett run)
Second Quarter
L — Williamson 4 run (pass failed)
L — Williamson 26 pass from Sinnett (pass failed)
L — Lemon 36 pass from Sinnett (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Y — Aguilar 35 run (Wigzell kick)
L — Williamson 32 run (Lemon pass from Smith)
L — Lemon 37 pass from Smith (Vondolosky pass from Sinnett)
L — Smith 61 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Y — Wigzell 44 run (Wigzell run)
L — Silver 7 run (run failed)
