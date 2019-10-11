MAPLETON — JJ Neece rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two, helping unbeaten Mapleton to a 48-13 win over Yoncalla on Friday night in a Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
The Sailors, who are ranked No. 10 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league. The Eagles dropped to 2-4 and 1-2.
Yoncalla hosts North Douglas next Friday.
