OAKLAND — The public address announcer at Eddy Field announced it was time to “Go Nutz!” The visiting Monroe Dragons wasted no time.
Dylan Irwin and Zach Young powered fourth-ranked Monroe to a 41-0 halftime lead as the Dragons (7-1, 4-0 Special District 3) cracked the No. 5 Oakers 48-0 to take sole possession of first place atop the league standings.
Irwin ran for first-half touchdowns of 47, 83, 3 and 5 yards and Young tacked on a 68-yarder in the first quarter. Young’s 6-yard touchdown catch from Brody Ballard instigated a running clock less than three minutes into the third quarter.
“It was just one of those nights,” Oakland coach Ben Lane said. “We thought we had a good game plan, but in the end they outplayed us in all facets.”
After Irwin went up the middle untouched to open the scoring early, the Oakers (6-2, 3-2) looked to even the score on their first possession. Conrad Jones hit Vincente Alcatar down the left sideline with a 37-yard pass to the Monroe 15, but Oakland miscues — including a first-down holding penalty — allowed Monroe to stall the drive.
Two plays later, Irwin busted off an 83-yard touchdown run. The Dragons’ defense forced a fourth-down stop on Oakland’s next possession, Young raced 68 yards to paydirt on the next play, and Monroe cruised from there.
Corbin Picknell had 95 yards on 22 carries as well as 45 yards receiving for the Oakers, who were also hurt by 11 penalties for 85 yards.
“These kids are champs. They’ll bounce back,” Lane said. “They’re competitors. They’re 6-2 and have a chance to be 7-2, so it’s not like they’re the bottom of the barrel. They know they still control their own destiny next week.”
Oakland can still force a three-way tie for the District 3 title with a win at Central Linn and a Monroe loss to Regis.
Monroe 21 20 7 0 — 48
Oakland 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M — Irwin 47 run (Young kick)
M — Irwin 83 run (Young kick)
M — Young 68 run (Young kick)
Second Quarter
M — Irwin 3 run (Young kick)
M — Irwin 5 run (Young kick)
M — Lynn 5 pass from Ballard (kick failed)
Third Quarter
M — Young 6 pass from Ballard (Young kick)
