The 30th annual Oregon Class 1A Eight-Man All-Star Football game was held on June 22 at Eastern Oregon University's Community Stadium in La Grande, and nine players from five Douglas County schools participated for the West team.
The East won 48-44 on the turf, evening the series at 15-15. The contest features the top graduated seniors in 1A.
Members of the West squad included Bryson Wolfe, Justin Standley and Bridger Godfrey of Camas Valley; Cal Parks and Levi Jentzsch of North Douglas; Corbin Eichman of Yoncalla; Spencer Moore and Austin Luzier of Elkton; and Donoven Hargraves of Riddle.
Former Camas Valley head coach Eli Wolfe and new C.V. coach Keri Ewing coached the West along with Laric Cook of Falls City.
"We had a great week with the kids and got some great weather," Eli Wolfe said. "The county kids were fun to be around, they represented themselves very well.
"To get to coach all three of my boys (Eli Sr., Kai and Bryson) in this game was special. I played in it myself, so this game has a lot of meaning personally. It's something I'll remember forever."
Bryson Wolfe played at running back and free safety, and led the West in tackles and made a fumble recovery. He was selected the defensive MVP for the West.
"It was pretty cool to play with Justin (Standley) and Bridger (Godfrey) one more time and play with the kids I've competed against," Bryson Wolfe said. "They're a good group of guys."
Parks saw time at end and cornerback and caught a touchdown pass. Hargraves was at noseguard and running back, Eichman at outside linebacker and end, Standley at inside linebacker, Jentzsch at inside linebacker and guard, Luzier at quarterback and cornerback, Moore at running back and noseguard, and Godfrey at defensive end and guard.
The West led 24-20 after one quarter, but the East took a 34-24 advantage after three periods and hiked its lead to 16 before the West rallied in the fourth.
"The start of the first and third quarters just killed us," Eli Wolfe said. "But the kids played hard. We made a good comeback."
"We should've won, but our defense wasn't clicking," Bryson Wolfe added.
Wallowa quarterback Gus Ramsden, who passed for 212 yards and rushed for 200, was named the game's MVP.
