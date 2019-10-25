WINSTON — Quarterback Sam Vidlak passed for six touchdowns, helping top-ranked Hidden Valley to a 62-6 victory over Douglas on Friday night in a Special District 2 South football game.
The Mustangs (8-0, 4-0 SD2S) remained unbeaten on the season.
The Trojans (0-8, 0-4) scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter when Johnny Slone connected with Tye Cross on an 85-yard halfback pass. Cross finished with three catches for 102 yards.
Outside linebacker Landon Lane made nine tackles and Slone, a strong safety, was in on seven stops for the defense.
"Hidden Valley (is a deserving No. 1)," Douglas coach Silia Polamalu said. "They're fast with tall receivers, their line is good and (Sam) Vidlak is a really good quarterback."
Douglas will end its season next Friday at South Umpqua.
H. Valley;20;28;14;0;—;62
Douglas;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
HV — Matusik 15 pass from S. Vidlak (Wallace kick)
HV — Powers 12 run (Wallace kick)
HV — Noble 3 run (Wallace kick)
Second Quarter
HV — Burchfield 2 pass from S. Vidlak (Wallace kick)
HV — Matusik 40 pass from S. Vidlak (Wallace kick)
HV — Noga 60 pass from S. Vidlak (Wallace kick)
D — Cross 85 pass from Slone (pass failed)
HV — Noga 31 pass from S. Vidlak (Wallace kick)
Third Quarter
HV — N. Vidlak 22 pass from S. Vidlak (Wallace kick)
HV — N. Vidlak 8 run (Wallace kick)
