YONCALLA — Yoncalla made a comeback in the second half, but North Douglas held on for a 42-36 win on Friday night in a Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
Austin Frieze rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (4-3, 3-1 SD1S), who led 28-6 at halftime. Wyatt McDaniel added 139 yards rushing and one TD and caught a 66-yard scoring pass.
Bryan Allen completed 11 of 18 passes for 180 yards and four TDs for the Eagles (2-5, 1-3). Tyler Davis caught seven balls for 114 yards and three TDs and Jordan Aguilar ran for 125 yards and one TD on 20 carries and caught a 20-yard scoring pass.
Yoncalla drove inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the contest, but fumbled the ball away.
"They (Warriors) were the better team tonight," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said. "They held us to three possessions in the first half and controlled the whole second quarter. Our kids had some energy in the second half and played better."
North Douglas will host Mapleton and Yoncalla is at home against Elkton next Friday.
N. Douglas;14;14;0;14;—;42
Yoncalla;6;0;16;14;—;36
First Quarter
ND — McDaniel 41 run (run failed)
ND — Frieze 26 run (Frieze run)
Y — Aguilar 36 run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
ND — Frieze 1 run (Frieze run)
ND — McDaniel 66 pass from Frieze (run failed)
Third Quarter
Y — Davis 12 pass from B. Allen (Aguilar pass from B. Allen)
Y — Aguilar 20 pass from B. Allen (E. Allen from B. Allen)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Frieze 40 run (McDaniel run)
Y — Davis 10 pass from B. Allen (E. Allen from B. Allen)
ND — McDaniel 10 run (McDaniel run)
Y — Davis 30 pass from B. Allen (pass failed)
