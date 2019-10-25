DRAIN — Wyatt McDaniel carried the offensive load for North Douglas in its 36-20 victory over Mapleton on Friday in a Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
McDaniel finished with 220 yards rushing on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns and added a 33-yard scoring reception as the Warriors (5-3, 4-1 SD1S) earned second place in the league standings.
Senior quarterback Austin Frieze added 81 yards rushing on 14 carries for North Douglas, scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs in the fourth quarter. Palu Rayon-Wilder set up one of those TDs with a 52-yard run.
JJ Neece ran for three TDs for the Sailors (6-2, 3-2), who are No. 10 in the 1A coaches' poll.
"Great win for the kids," N.D. coach JJ Mast said. "Wyatt McDaniel had a fantastic game and we made tightened up defensively in the fourth quarter."
North Douglas will host Mohawk or Siletz Valley in a district crossover game next Friday.
Mapleton;0;8;12;0;—;20
N. Douglas;8;14;0;14;—;36
First Quarter
ND — McDaniel 4 run (Frieze run)
Second Quarter
ND — McDaniel 10 run (McDaniel run)
ND — McDaniel 33 pass from Frieze (run failed)
M — Neece 71 run (Neece run)
Third Quarter
M — Neece 42 run (run failed)
M — Neece 39 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Frieze 2 run (pass failed)
ND — Frieze 2 run (McDaniel run)
