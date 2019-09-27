LOWELL — Taysian Williamson ran for five touchdowns and the seventh-ranked Lowell Red Devils defeated the North Douglas Warriors, 72-30, on Friday night in the Special District 1 South eight-man football opener.
Austin Frieze had three TD runs for North Douglas (1-3, 0-1 SD1S), which trailed 60-22 at halftime. Frieze finished with 126 yards rushing on 19 carries. Wyatt McDaniel added 92 yards rushing on eight attempts.
Freshman Keagan Mast had a 60-yard scoring run for N.D. in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors travel to Elkton next Friday.
N. Douglas;22;0;0;8;—;30
Lowell;22;38;12;0;—;72
First Quarter
ND — Frieze 4 run (McDaniel run)
L — Williamson 44 run (Cantwell pass from Sinnett)
ND — Frieze 13 run (run failed)
L — Sinnett 45 run (run failed)
L — VonDolosky 82 run (Lemon run)
ND — Frieze 70 run (Gerrard pass from Frieze)
Second Quarter
L — Lemon 25 pass from Sinnett (run failed)
L — VonDolosky 10 run (Lemon pass from Sinnett)
L — Williamson 20 run (Williamson run)
L — Williamson 3 run (VonDolosky run)
L — Williamson 15 run (Williamson run)
Third Quarter
L — Williamson 39 run (run failed)
L — Lemon 29 pass from Sinnett (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Mast 60 run (Rodgers run)
