There was no lack of offense in the battle of the Warriors on Thursday night.
North Douglas and Oakridge combined for 17 touchdowns, but the host Warriors were able to make some defensive stops in the fourth quarter and came away with a 66-58 victory in a Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football game at North Douglas High School in Drain.
North Douglas moved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in league, while Oakridge dropped to 2-4 and 0-3.
"Our kids did a good job of scratching their way back," North Douglas coach JJ Mast said. "Oakridge is tough to stop. They're big and physical, and run straight at you.
"It was good to see our kids grow up in the fourth quarter. They were willing to get physical and shut them down. (Assistant coach) Rocky Rodgers made some adjustments and that made a huge difference."
Oakridge led 38-30 at halftime. North Douglas went ahead 60-58 on a 47-yard touchdown run by Wyatt McDaniel in the fourth quarter and McDaniel ended the scoring with a 25-yard TD run.
McDaniel, a junior, finished the contest with 86 yards rushing and three TDs on 12 carries and caught a 97-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Austin Frieze carried the ball seven times for 132 yards and one TD and completed 5 of 10 passes for 178 yards and three TDs for N.D. He also returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score in the second period.
"Austin is a kid who can hurt you with his feet," Mast said. "He's becoming a better passer. He's a smart kid and a team leader, and is the glue that holds it together."
Tyler Kallinger caught three passes for 57 yards, including scoring plays of 14 and 45 yards. The senior added a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter.
"Tyler gave us big plays when we needed them," Mast said.
Mast said senior end/linebacker Jake Gerrard played a big role in the victory.
"Jake was out in front of almost everything good that happened (offensively)," Mast said. "He's a big part of what we do."
Derrick Cano ran for six touchdowns for Oakridge.
Next up for North Douglas is a rivalry game. The Warriors visit Yoncalla on Oct. 18, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Oakridge;16;22;14;6;—;58
N. Douglas;8;22;22;14;—;66
First Quarter
O — Edwards 1 run (Edwards run)
ND — McDaniel 11 run (Clark pass from Frieze)
O — Cano 25 run (Cano run)
Second Quarter
O — Cano 1 run (Edwards run)
ND — Frieze 72 kickoff return (pass failed)
O — Cano 7 run (run failed)
ND — Kallinger 7 run (Frieze run)
O — Saluskin II 15 pass from Vargas (Edwards run)
ND — Kallinger 14 pass from Frieze (Friezen run)
Third Quarter
ND — Frieze 2 run (Frieze run)
O — Cano 49 run (run failed)
ND — McDaniel 97 pass from Frieze (Rayon-Wilder run)
O — Cano 3 run (Burton pass from Saluskin II)
ND — Kallinger 45 pass from Frieze (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
O — Cano 3 run (run failed)
ND — McDaniel 47 run (pass failed)
ND — McDaniel 25 run (Frieze run)
