BONANZA — The North Douglas Warriors picked up their first win of the prep football season on Friday, ripping the Bonanza Antlers 60-14 in a nonleague eight-man game.
Austin Frieze, making his first start at quarterback for the Warriors (1-2), had a big offensive game. The senior carried the ball 10 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and completed all three of his passes for 87 yards, including a 20-yarder to Tyler Kallinger for a TD. Frieze also returned a fumble 82 yards for a score.
"Austin sparked the offense today," N.D. coach JJ Mast said.
Wyatt McDaniel was the top rusher with 182 yards on 12 carries, including scoring runs of 7, 6, 30 and 40 yards. North Douglas held a 407-172 edge in total offense.
North Douglas will travel to Lowell next Friday for its Special District 1 South opener.
N. Douglas;8;30;22;0;—;60
Bonanza;0;8;0;6;—;14
First Quarter
ND — Kallinger 20 pass from Frieze (Frieze run)
Second Quarter
ND — McDaniel 7 run (Frieze run)
ND — McDaniel 6 run (Frieze run)
B — Ireland 24 run (Ireland run)
ND — McDaniel 30 run (run failed)
ND — Frieze 2 run (Gerrard pass from Frieze)
Third Quarter
ND — Frieze 82 fumble recovery return (Rayon run)
ND — McDaniel 40 run (run failed)
ND — Frieze 10 run (Frieze run)
Fourth Quarter
B — Ireland 2 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.