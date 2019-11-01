DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors appear to be playing their best football of the season at the right time.
North Douglas advanced to the Class 1A eight-man state playoffs with a 48-0 shutout of Siletz Valley on Friday night in a Special District 1 crossover playoff game.
Austin Frieze carried the ball 17 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns and completed 9-of-11 passes for 139 yards and three scores for the host Warriors (6-3), who led 34-0 at halftime. Wyatt McDaniel caught five passes for 59 yards and two TDs and added 34 yards rushing.
Tyler Kallinger made four receptions for 59 yards as North Douglas held a 428-118 edge in total offense. Sophomore Palu Rayon-Wilder contributed a 68-yard TD run in the first quarter and Caleb Clark hauled in a 51-yard scoring pass in the fourth. Outside linebacker Chase Rodgers led the defense with seven tackles and two interceptions.
"That's the first time we've put together a full four quarters," N.D. coach JJ Mast said. "The kids played their best game of the year and I'm proud of them."
North Douglas will find out its first-round playoff opponent early Saturday.
S. Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
N. Douglas;20;14;14;0;—;48
First Quarter
ND — McDaniel 36 pass from Frieze (Frieze run)
ND — Frieze 18 run (pass failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 68 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
ND — Frieze 16 run (run failed)
ND — McDaniel 2 pass from Frieze (Gerrard pass from Frieze)
Third Quarter
ND — Frieze 28 run (run failed)
ND — Clark 51 pass from Frieze (McDaniel run)
