MEDFORD — The North Medford Black Tornado was in control from start to finish in a 54-7 rout of Roseburg High in a Southwest Conference football game at Spiegelberg Stadium on Friday night.
Junior running back Devin Bradd rushed for four touchdowns to lead North Medford (6-1, 2-1 SWC), and quarterback Brennan Stults added two touchdown passes before the second- and third-string players took over.
Senior running back Doran Gillespie scored on a 1-yard dive to notch the only score for Roseburg (2-5, 0-3).
The Black Tornado scored twice in the first quarter on quick drives. North took the opening drive 56 yards in just four plays, capped by a 17-yard score by Bradd.
Roseburg looked like it might counter North Medford’s touchdown, but the Indians stalled just outside the red zone on their opening drive.
The Black Tornado capitalized quickly. Stults connected with Nolan Morris for a 73-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the drive to put North Medford 14-0.
Bradd added touchdown runs of 2 yards and 18 yards in the second and North Medford took a 27-0 lead into the locker room. It was the first time Roseburg had been shut out in the first half this season.
North Medford continued its dominance in the second half by recovering an onside kick to begin the third quarter.
Facing a short field, the Black Tornado needed only four plays to cash in again. This time it was Stults connecting with Jett Carpenter for a 22-yard score.
Bradd added his final score in the third quarter to put North up 40-0. The junior tailback finished with 108 yards on 14 carries and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
Gillespie’s score for Roseburg came on a lengthy third quarter drive. The senior chipped away at the yards near the goal line until he finally punched it in from a yard out. He led Roseburg with 56 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Stults was 12-for-20 through the air for North Medford. He finished with 255 yards and the two scores.
Roseburg QB Jace Stoffal connected on his first three passes of the game, but finished 4-for-9 with 38 yards.
Roseburg has now lost five consecutive games. The Indians will try to regroup next week in their final Southwest Conference game of the season.
Sheldon (3-4, 2-0) will visit Finlay Field in Roseburg for the Indians’ homecoming and senior night. The Irish defeated South Medford 34-14 on Friday.
Roseburg 0 0 7 0 — 7
N. Medford 14 13 13 14 — 54
First Quarter
N — Bradd 17 run (Cossette kick)
N — Morris 73 pass from Stults (Cossette kick)
Second Quarter
N — Bradd 2 run (Cossette kick)
N — Bradd 18 run (kick fail)
Third Quarter
N — Carpenter 22 pass from Stults (kick fail)
N — Bradd 10 run (Cossette kick)
R — Gillespie 1 run (Christner kick)
Fourth Quarter
N — Reed 1 run (Cossette kick)
N — Henderson 1 run (Cossette kick)
