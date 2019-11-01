HALSEY — The Oakland football team closed out the regular season with a 30-8 victory over Central Linn on Friday night in a Special District 3 game.
Corbin Picknell rushed for 201 yards on 13 carries and completed 5 of 7 passes for the Oakers (7-2, 4-1 SD3), who finished in second place behind Monroe in the league standings and advance to the Class 2A playoffs.
Wil Powell added 80 yards rushing and one TD and Easton West ran for 72 yards in the win. Dakota Percell and Vincente Alcantar caught TD passes and Jayden Henry had a 22-yard TD run.
The Oakers were missing three starters, including senior quarterback Conrad Jones (broken finger).
"A good bounce-back by the kids after last week (a 48-0 loss to Monroe)," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We had a great team effort defensively and played a lot of kids."
The Oakers will find out their playoff opponent this weekend.
Oakland;8;14;8;0;—;30
C. Linn;8;0;0;0;—;8
First Quarter
CL — Day 6 run (run good)
O — Henry 22 run (Henry run)
Second Quarter
O — Percell 11 pass from Picknell (run failed)
O — Alcantar 35 pass from Picknell (Picknell run)
Third Quarter
O — Powell 2 run (Picknell run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.