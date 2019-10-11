STAYTON — Junior Corbin Picknell turned in another big rushing game and Oakland used a strong defensive effort in a 21-7 win over Regis on Friday night in a Class 2A Special District 3 football game.
Picknell ran for 245 yards on 24 carries, scoring a 76-yard touchdown in the first quarter and adding a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter. Vicente Alcantar caught a 27-yard TD pass from Conrad Jones for the Oakers (5-1, 2-0 SD3) in the third quarter.
Jones completed 8 of 14 passes for 180 yards with two interceptions. Alcantar made two receptions for 73 yards and Chandler Miller caught two balls for 63 yards.
Coach Ben Lane said linebackers Wil Powell and Jayden Henry had strong defensive games. Miller and Marcus Carlson intercepted passes.
"It was a good win on the road. We weren't perfect, we overcame five turnovers," Lane said. "The defense played well."
Oakland hosts Creswell next Friday.
Oakland;7;0;7;7;—;21
Regis;0;0;0;7;—;7
First Quarter
O — Picknell 76 run (Jones kick)
Third Quarter
O — Alcantar 27 pass from Jones (Jones kick)
Fourth Quarter
O — Picknell 1 run (Jones kick)
R — Bishop 1 run (Voltin kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.