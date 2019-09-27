The running game of the Oakland Oakers proved to be too much for the Glide Wildcats on Friday night.
Eighth-ranked Oakland finished with 498 yards on the ground — 328 coming from junior running back Corbin Picknell — and handed the No. 9 Wildcats a 39-14 loss in a nonleague prep football game at the Glide field.
It was payback for the Oakers (3-1), who lost to Glide 22-7 last year in Oakland.
“A definite step forward for us ... any win on the road is a step forward,” Oakland coach Ben Lane said. “We played sloppy at times, but were able to overcome some mental mistakes and turnovers. The key was establishing the run game.”
Picknell’s rushing total was a career high. He scored four touchdowns on 30 carries in the contest and now has 1,010 yards rushing on the season.
Lane was pleased with the play of the Oakland offensive line — center Ross Graves, guards Ronan Allen, Austin VanHouten and AJ Weaver, and tackles Brayden Tackett and Jesse Parker.
“We’re having success on the ground because of those guys up front,” Lane said. “They’re getting better every week.”
Sophomore Jayden Henry added 95 yards rushing on seven carries and scored a pair of TDs for the Oakers. Wil Powell contributed 38 yards rushing and Timmy Sigl ran for 35.
End Easton West shined on defense for the Oakers, making 10 tackles. Lane felt his team did a good job of containing Glide senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham.
“He had two or three big plays that cost us,” Lane said. “He’s a heck of a quarterback.”
Oakland opens Special District 3 play next Friday at Jefferson. Glide (2-2) kicks off its Special District 5 schedule next Friday at Illinois Valley.
Oakland 0 12 8 19 — 39
Glide 0 7 0 7 — 14
Scoring summary not available
