OAKLAND — The Oakland football team amped up its passing game on Friday night.
Conrad Jones completed 11 of 15 passes for a career-high 260 yards and four touchdowns as the Oakers handed Creswell a 35-7 loss in a Special District 3 game at Eddy Field.
Corbin Picknell caught four passes for 127 yards and three TDs and Chandler Miller hauled in a 45-yard scoring pass for the Oakers (6-1, 3-0 SD3), who have won six straight. Dakota Percell caught two balls for 83 yards.
Picknell carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards. Jayden Henry added a 20-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
"We weren't running the ball effectively to start, so we went to the air," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We were kind of sloppy. Not the prettiest of games, but we got it done."
The Oakers will host Monroe next Friday.
Creswell;0;0;0;7;—;7
Oakland;14;14;0;7;—;35
First Quarter
O — Picknell 45 pass from Jones (Jones kick)
O — Picknell 25 pass from Jones (Jones kick)
Second Quarter
O — Picknell 37 pass from Jones (Jones kick)
O — Miller 45 pass from Jones (Jones kick)
Fourth Quarter
O — Henry 20 run (Jones kick)
C — Dewey 15 run (Giffen kick)
