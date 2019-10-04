JEFFERSON — The Oakland football team opened its Class 2A Special District 3 schedule with a 42-14 win over Jefferson on Friday night.
The No. 6 Oakers (4-1, 1-0 SD3) led 26-0 at halftime.
Corbin Picknell ran for four touchdowns for Oakland. Baker Brooksby had a pick-6 for a TD on defense.
"I think we had nine different kids carry the ball," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "(Quarterback) Conrad Jones threw the ball well. It was a great night to get the younger kids some experience."
Oakland travels to Stayton next Friday to meet Regis.
Oakland;18;8;8;8;—;42
Jefferson;0;0;0;14;—14
No scoring summary available
