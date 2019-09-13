OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers ran through and around the Reedsport Brave on Friday night, rolling to a 66-16 nonleague football win at Eddy Field.
Oakland (1-1) rushed for 553 yards on 43 carries. Corbin Picknell led the way with a career-high 268 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns. Jayden Henry added 98 yards on five attempts, including a TD, and Timmy Sigl had 52 yards on five carries with a pair of scores. Wil Powell scored two TDs, contributing 43 yards on seven rushes.
Conrad Jones passed for 72 yards and one TD. Tyler Thornton led Reedsport (1-1) with 92 yards rushing on six carries. Alex Carson scored two rushing TDs for the Brave.
"It was a phenomenal team effort," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "They were a lot bigger than us, but we wore them down. It was nice to see the offense take control of the game."
Oakland will host Bandon next Friday in a nonleague contest.
Reedsport;8;8;0;0;—;16
Oakland;8;14;16;28;—;66
No scoring summary available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.