Oakland senior linebacker Wil Powell was selected co-defensive player of the year in Class 2A Special District 3 in the all-league voting done by the coaches.
Powell, a senior middle linebacker who finished the season with more than 130 total tackles, shared the defensive MVP honor with Creswell junior Caleb Wilson.
Powell was joined on the SD3 first team defense by junior safety Corbin Picknell, who also was voted among the district’s top running backs after nearly 2,100 rushing yards on the season.
Senior captain Ronan Allen was selected to the first team as an offensive lineman.
Senior Dakota Percell received second-team honors on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back. Conrad Jones, who missed the final four games of the season with a broken finger, was elected to the second team at quarterback. Senior Austin Van Houten and sophomore Jesse Parker were named second-team offensive linemen, while Parker (line) and fellow sophomore Jayden Henry (linebacker) were named to the second team defense.
Jones (kicker), Henry (running back), junior Vicente Alcantar (receiver) and sophomore Baker Brooksby (linebacker) received honorable mention.
Zach Young, a senior running back who helped Monroe to the district title and a trip to the Class 2A state semifinals, was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Dragons skipper Bill Crowson was voted top coach. Regis junior Tyler Voltin claimed the honor of the league’s top lineman.
Special District 3 Football All-League
Offensive Player of the Year — Zach Young, sr., Monroe.
Lineman of the Year — Tyler Voltin, jr., Regis.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Wil Powell, sr., Oakland; Caleb Wilson, jr. Creswell.
Coach of the Year — Bill Crowson, Monroe.
OFFENSE
First Team — Quarterback: Brody Ballard, soph., Monroe. Running Backs: Zach Young, sr., Monroe; Corbin Picknell, jr., Oakland; Dylan Irwin, jr., Monroe. Receivers: Tyler Nicol, jr., Creswell; Jackson Nees, sr., Regis. Tight End: Trent Bateman, soph., Monroe. Center: Kalob Silbernagel, jr., Regis. Linemen: Darren Parker, sr., Monroe; Tyler Voltin, jr., Regis; Ronan Allen, sr., Oakland; Tom Koch, jr., Monroe; Jim North, sr., Central Linn; Logan Johnson, sr., Creswell. Kicker: Tyler Voltin, jr., Regis.
Second Team — Quarterback: Conrad Jones, sr., Oakland. Running Backs: Dustin Baze, sr., Central Linn; Joe Alley, sr., Regis; Zach Wusstig, fr., Jefferson; Caleb Wilson, jr., Creswell. Receivers: Dakota Percell, sr., Oakland; Austin Teran, jr., Monroe. Tight End: Jakob Silbernagel, sr., Regis. Centers: Tobin Payne, fr., Monroe; Justyn Watt, jr., Central Linn. Linemen: Jake Bentz, sr., Regis; Austin Van Houten, sr., Oakland; Jesse Parker, soph., Oakland; Ricky Ramos, jr., Monroe; Darian Ruiz, sr., Monroe. Kicker: Fernando Giffen, soph., Creswell.
Honorable Mention — Quarterbacks: Dallton Dewey, sr., Creswell; Byron Bishop, jr., Regis. Running Back: Jayden Henry, soph., Oakland. Receivers: Lane Jeppsen, sr., Central Linn; Xandor Koslow, sr., Jefferson; Dylan Lynn, jr., Monroe; Tristan McMullen, soph., Regis; Eli Stuckart, sr., Regis; Macrae Mata, sr., Jefferson; Vicente Alcantar, jr., Oakland. Center: Caleb Rodriguez, soph., Jefferson. Linemen: Cody Jurgens, soph., Jefferson; O’Ryan Hutley, sr., Jefferson; Tyler Atwood, jr., Creswell. Kickers: Conrad Jones, sr., Oakland; Casey Voltin, fr., Regis.
DEFENSE
First Team — Linemen: Darren Parker, sr., Monroe; Tyler Voltin, jr., Regis; Logan Johnson, sr., Creswell; Ross Graves, jr., Oakland. Linebackers: Caleb Wilson, jr., Creswell; Wil Powell, sr., Oakland; Dylan Irwin, jr., Monroe; Zach Young, sr., Monroe. Backs: Dallton Dewey, sr., Creswell; Brody Ballard, soph., Monroe; Lane Jeppsen, sr., Central Linn; Corbin Picknell, jr., Oakland. Punter: Zach Young, sr., Monroe.
Second Team — Linemen: Jim North, sr., Central Linn; Ricky Ramos, jr., Monroe; Tyler Nicol, jr., Creswell; Jesse Parker, soph., Oakland. Linebackers: Jayden Henry, soph., Oakland; Jackson Nees, sr., Regis; Caleb Rodriguez, soph., Jefferson; Issac Deleon, sr., Jefferson. Backs: Xandor Koslow, sr., Jefferson; Dakota Percell, sr., Oakland; Dylan Day, sr., Central Linn; Byron Bishop, jr., Regis; Eli Stuckart, sr., Regis. Punters: Dallton Dewey, sr., Creswell; Tyler Voltin, jr., Regis.
Honorable Mention — Linemen: Jake Bentz, sr., Regis; Tyler Atwood, jr., Creswell; Cody Jurgens, soph., Jefferson; Tom Koch, jr., Monroe; Jakob Silbernagel, sr., Regis; Dylan Miller, jr., Jefferson; Reece Germen, soph., Creswell. Linebackers: Hayden Holbrook, sr., Central Linn; Baker Brooksby, soph., Oakland; Austin Teran, jr., Monroe; Bryce Campbell, sr., Regis; Andre Pelayo, soph., Regis. Backs: Trent Bateman, soph., Monroe; Dustin Baze, sr., Central Linn; Zach Wusstig, fr., Jefferson; Edgardo Rodriguez, jr., Monroe; Dylan Lynn, jr., Monroe; Tristan McMullen, soph., Regis. Punters: Soren Ashcraft, jr., Central Linn; Caleb Rodriguez, soph., Jefferson.
